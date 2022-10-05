Marcos son joins PNP motorcycle riding course

MANILA -- William Vincent Marcos, the youngest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., took part in the Executive Motorcycle Riding Course of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Wednesday.

PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. thanked the younger Marcos for joining their training.

“Of course, one of the participants dito sa ating Special Class ng EMRC, Mr. William Vincent Marcos," Azurin said as he recognized the 25-year-old. The young Marcos sat on the stage, near the PNP chief.

In his speech, HPG Chief Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod said 30 participants are under Class 02-2022 while 54 comprised Class 03-2022.

The event was streamed live via Facebook page of the PNP. However, the PNP Public Information Office closed the event to media coverage.