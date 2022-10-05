Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Heavy traffic along EDSA slowed down the repair of a glitch that disrupted MRT-3 operations this week, its management said on Wednesday.

The MRT-3 management at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday reported the glitch on the signaling system along a track circuit near Taft station in Pasay City.

Due to the afternoon rush hour traffic, technicians from the MRT-3 depot in Quezon City had to ride a motorcycle and took 2 hours to reach Taft station, said MRT general manager Federico Canar Jr.

"Medyo sa akin mabagal ang response time kasi dahil sa traffic," he said.

(For me, the response time was a bit slow because of traffic.)

"May naka-assign na signaling technicians sa linya. Noong pinuntahan yung defects, nakita nila na ang power supply ng signaling ay sira nga. Therefore tumawag sila sa depot and it took them 2 hours to respond dahil sa traffic, at gumamit lang sila ng motorbike para makarating lang sa Taft Avenue station.”

(There are signaling technicians assigned to the line. They saw that the power supply of the signaling system was not working. They called the depot and it took them 2 hours to respond due to traffic, and they used a motorbike just to reach Taft station.)

The glitch had forced MRT to limit its trips between North Avenue and Shaw Boulevard stations. The rest of the railway, from Shaw to Taft stations, stopped operating.

Photos on social media showed passengers crowded on the train platforms, waiting for the trips to go back to normal.

MRT-3 operations were fully restored at 6:53 p.m. with 18 train sets.

Canar said the glitch in the signaling system results from wear and tear. It could have been easily and quickly repaired were it not for the traffic jam.

“Noong nakonekta yung power supply, instantly parang kisap-mata lang nawala na problema. We are back to our normal operations,” Canar said.

(When the power supply was connected, the problem was gone instantly, as if in the blink of an eye.)

Based on ticket sales, some 5,000 passengers were affected by Tuesday's limited MRT operations. The management said passengers could still get rides with their unused tickets in the next 5 days.

Canar on Wednesday met with the MRT3 maintenance provider Sumitomo about installing a spare power supply for the signaling system in the southern part of the railway.

"Ang sabi ko pwede ba mag-provide kayo ng spare power supply ng signaling kasi by experience, itong glitch na ito na sira na ito ay pwedeng maulit sa susunod na linggo o susunod na buwan, para maa-assure na makatipid kami sa oras o ma-restore namin ang sira ng signaling, makaka-save kami ng around one hour," Canar said.

"Malaking bagay na po yun sa mga pasaherong nagmamadaling umuwi dahil ito po ay rush hour gabi na eh peak hours po ito,” he said.

(I asked if they could provide a spare power supply for the signaling because this glitch could happen again next week or next month, so we could save time, around an hour. That is already a big deal for passengers who are rushing to go home because these are peak hours.)