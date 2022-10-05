Rainshowers pour in Quezon City on April 10, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Habagat is officially over

MANILA — It's time to ready your jackets because colder days are coming.

State weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday that the Philippines is now expecting the gradual onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan season "in the coming days," as it announced the termination of the southwest monsoon or habagat season.

"Recent analyses showed that a significant weakening of the Southwest Monsoon has been observed over the last few days. Moreover, the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season," the weather forecaster said in a press statement.

"With these developments, the Southwest Monsoon season or known locally as 'Habagat' is now officially over," it added.

PAGASA also warned that with the ongoing La Niña phenomenon, there is an "increased likelihood" that above-normal rainfall conditions might happen, which could lead to heavy rainfall, floods, flash floods, and landslides.

"All concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events," the weather agency said.

