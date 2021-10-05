Storm signal no.1 lifted as 'Lannie' traverses West PH Sea

MANILA—Storm signal no. 1 was lifted as tropical depression Lannie moved away from the Philippine landmass and traversed the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 12th storm this year was last estimated 165 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, moving west northwest at 25 kph while packing maximum winds of 45 kph and 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands, according to the weather bureau.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon,

Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa, it added.

"Lannie" is forecast to move northwestward over the West Philippine Sea away from the country until it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility between Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storm will likely remain a tropical depression on Tuesday but slight improvement in environmental conditions will allow it to intensify into a tropical storm on Wednesday, PAGASA said.