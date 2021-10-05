Home  >  News

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco seeks third term in 2022 polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 12:15 PM

Courtesy of House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco
MANILA—House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco is seeking a third term as representative of the lone district of Marinduque.

The lawmaker filed his certificate of candidacy for representative before the Commission on Elections office in Boac, Marinduque Tuesday.

"I’m really grateful to the people of Marinduque for giving me many chances and I’m asking them for another one so I can continue to champion their interests and welfare in Congress," he said in a statement.

"There’s so much to do for Marinduqueños, and I would very much like to have the honor of representing them again," he added.

Velasco was first elected Marinduque representative in 2010. He sought reelection in 2013 but lost to Regina Ongsiako Reyes, whose COC was later canceled by the Comelec after she was found to be naturalized American citizen.

After almost 3 years of battling it out at the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court, Velasco took his oath of office as congressman in February 2016 or 3 months before that year’s general elections. 

He ran again for the same post in 2016 and 2019, winning both polls.

—With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

