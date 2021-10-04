MANILA—Tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised over the provinces in the Mimaropa region as tropical depression Lannie is forecast to make another landfall.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Lannie was last located over the coastal waters of Cuyo town , Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts while moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance has strong winds extending from its center up to 130 kph.

PAGASA said Lannie is expected to make another landfall in the vicinity of northern mainland Palawan or Calamian Islands Tuesday morning before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours, is still raised over the following areas:

LUZON

southwestern portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Looc, Alcantara, Ferrol, Santa Fe, San Jose)

southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)

southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.



VISAYAS

Antique

western portion of Aklan (Madalag, Malinao, Ibajay, Nabas, Malay, Buruanga)

southwestern portion of Iloilo (Leon, Alimodian, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, San Miguel, Oton)

TCWS in other areas, meanwhile, have been lifted.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will fall over the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region, Calabarzon and the rest of Mimaropa.

PAGASA also warned that scattered flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides can occur in affected areas.

The weather agency likewise warned of moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters, especially in areas where TCWS is raised.

"Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

Lannie is also projected to remain a tropical depression, but there is an increasing likelihood that it will be downgraded to a low pressure area after landfall.

PAGASA said it will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday night.



