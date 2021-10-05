MANILA – May kapangyarihan ba ang pangulo na pagbawalan ang mga opisyal ng gabinete na lumahok at magsalita sa mga pagdinig ng Senado?

Ayon kay Atty. Rene Sarmiento, na nagsilbi sa 1986 Constitutional Commission, may hangganan ang tinatawag na executive privilege at presidential communications privilege.

“As a general rule, may tinatawag na executive privilege, and presidential communications privilege. Yan po ay wala sa ating constitution but because of Supreme Court decision natin sa dalawang kaso ‘no--Senate vs. Ermita, tapos Neri vs. Senate Committee on Public Accountability and Investigations--pero sa atin textually wala po sa 1987 Constitution yun, but ang ginagamit po ng Korte Suprema, generally 'yung doctrine of separation of powers.”

“So ano po ba yung general rule na ito? Na karapatan ng pangulo na pagbawalan niya or to withhold information from Congress, the courts and the public, and that would include high-level executive officials at members of the Cabinet. Ano po yung scope ng confidentiality? Presidential conversations, correspondence, discussions during closed-door meetings, etc,” aniya.

Ani Sarmiento, sakop ng executive privilege ang military at diplomatic issues, foreign relations, at national security matters.

“So as a general rule, tama yung presidente. Okay. Pero may exception. May exception ako. At ito po ay nabasa ko sa kasong binanggit ko na desisyon ng Korte Suprema: Yung there is a compelling or critical public interest or public need as to outweigh the confidentiality of that information.”

“Ang issue ngayon, ito bang Pharmally probe is of compelling public interest or critical public interest,” aniya.

Ayon kay Sarmiento, maaaring ituring na of compelling public interest ang isyu kaugnay ng Pharmally dahil nilalabanan pa ng Pilipinas ang pandemya.

“Pwedeng gamitin ‘to ng Senado, yung compelling public interest, na itung isyung ito ay impacts public interest because of the pandemic, because of the health issue etc., etc. and accountability of public officers.”

“Ngayon, [if] the president will not follow ’no, the sabi natin order or instruction ng co-equal branch, yung Senado, the Supreme Court will resolve the issue,” paliwanag niya.

Pero ayon kay Sarmiento, malinaw na mahalagang malaman ng publiko ang lahat ng mga nangyayari kaugnay ng imbestigasyon sa Pharmally.

“Ito po ay sinusubaybayan ko, nagbabasa naman ako ng mga dyaryo, at nanonood sa telebisyon, sa Youtube, etc. etc., talagang of public interest ‘to. Kasi bilyon po ang isyu po eh.”

Dagdag pa niya, “Frontliners natin, maapektuhan yun. Taumbayan, maapektuhan. Issue of hunger is coming in, so this is an issue of national interest, compelling national interest. So the people are entitled to know kasi nasa Saligang Batas natin [ang] right to public information.”

Sa isang talumpating inere Lunes ng gabi, sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi niya haharangan ang pagdinig ng Senado tungkol sa mga umano’y maanomalyang transaksyon ng pamahalaan sa Pharmally, pero nanindigan siyang hindi niya papayagan ang mga miyembro ng kanyang gabinete na lumahok dito bilang resource persons.

"I have issued a memorandum. This memorandum because we cannot allow blatant disrespect of resource persons at the ongoing hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee," aniya.

"'Yung Pharmally, I said, gusutin ninyo nang husto. Tear it, whatever you want to do with that company. 'Wag mo lang isali ang mga tao ko," dagdag pa niya.

Makailang ulit na ring kinastigo ng pangulo ang mga pagdinig ng Senado sa Pharmally, na minsan na rin niyang tinawag na pagsasayang ng oras.

Una nang sinabi ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na may legal na basehan ang pangulo para harangan ang mga miyembro ng gabinete sa pagharap sa mga pagdinig ng Senado.

Pero aniya, talo ang publiko kapag ginawa niya ito.

--TeleRadyo, 5 October 2021