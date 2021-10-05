PNP needs 32,000 more body cameras

Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar shows a unit of the body-worn camera during its launch for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine National Police needs 32,000 more units of body-worn cameras for its operations, its chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Tuesday.

In a budget deliberation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the Senate, Eleazar said the PNP only has 2,696 body cameras in city police stations but more than 1,500 municipal police stations do not have such equipment, he noted.

According to Eleazar, each set of 16 body cameras, including their systems in the command center, are worth P2 million.

Senators Francis Tolentino and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, urged Eleazar to meet with the Supreme Court to clarify guidelines on using body cameras.

The Supreme Court earlier required the use by law enforcers of body-worn cameras in the service of warrants, a move welcomed by rights defenders as a “huge step” against abuses.

Tolentino said the PNP should discuss with the top court what the police could use for an alternate recording device if the station has no body camera.

"Now they’re allowing probably, cellphone, gadgets to serve as a backup camera. So there is a need to clarify all of these especially in the initial stages, considering the amount involved," he said.

"Paano ‘yan, hindi na makapag-execute ng search warrant or makapag-implement ng warrant of arrest ‘yong ating mga municipal police stations dahil walang body-worn cameras?" Dela Rosa said.

Eleazar said that based on the guidelines of the Supreme Court, an alternative recording device can be used.

“Kung talagang wala, we could just explain to the court that we were not able to record this in the absence of body-worn camera," he said.

The requirement of body cameras were prompted by mounting pressure from various lawyers and rights groups for SC to review its rules on issuance of warrants as well as their implementation following a series of operations which led to deaths of “suspects.”

The most prominent of these operations was the so-called “Bloody Sunday” wherein nine activists were killed in simultaneous raids in Cavite, Batangas and Rizal on March 7 this year.

— Reports from Robert Mano and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO