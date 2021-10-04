MANILA—The Philippines is on track to hit 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shot received since February 2021, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement.

As of Monday, the country has received 77.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

Galvez said more than 25 million more doses are expected to arrive this month.

"Nasa kalahati na ng volume ng ating kailangan ang ating natanggap (We've received half of the volume we need). The 100-million target by the end of October is on track with the expected deliveries of more than 10 million doses procured Pfizer vaccines, 5 million doses of Moderna, 10 million doses of Sinovac, and the remaining 5.9 million doses of US-COVAX donation," he said.

"The arrival of US-COVAX donations this month is very significant. COVAX donations now account for 19,653,730 doses. We expect to receive 6.7 million more this October including the 844,800 AstraZeneca vaccines from the German-COVAX donation."

The government is also planning to buy up to 100 million COVID-19 shots next year.

Galvez said this week he will sign a contract with Johnson&Johnson for 6 million shots of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in January 2022.