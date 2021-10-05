People waiting to get vaccinated crowd the entrance of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this photo taken around 7 a.m. on August 3, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday announced 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest in nearly two months, while it failed to report new deaths amid issues still hounding the health department's data collating system.

The country now has 2,613,070 total confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 103,077 are active, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin.

According to the agency, the relatively low number of fresh infections was due to the low laboratory output on Sunday. Seven testing laboratories were unable to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Positivity rate is at 19.3 percent, based on results of samples from 41,673 individuals tested on Oct. 3. It is the lowest rate since Aug. 5, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

With the disclaimer considered, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said the day's new cases is the lowest in nearly 2 months or since Aug. 10, when DOH logged 8,560.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire acknowledged Monday that a decline in recent cases had been observed, although the country remains at moderate risk for COVID-19.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila, as well as all over the country is at 72 percent.

Ward beds and isolation beds in the capital region, meanwhile, are 59 and 49 percent used up, respectively. Nationally, the occupancy rates are 62 and 59 percent, respectively.

The DOH reported 12,134 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,471,165.

The death toll stood at 38,828, according to the bulletin.

"The DOH is in constant coordination with the DICT to resolve technical issues with COVIDKaya. DOH will then again issue necessary public advisories to report additional deaths not included in today’s case bulletin due to technical issues of COVIDKaya," the DOH noted.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate some 77 million people to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen its economy. In an expansion of the country's vaccination drive, six hospitals will start inoculating children aged 12 to 17 next week, officials earlier said.

Some 21.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 24.7 million have already received their first dose as of Monday, according to government data.

