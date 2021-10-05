MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday said five vessels are stranded in Palawan as tropical depression Lannie traversed the West Philippine Sea and is expected to exit the country by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

In a Facebook page, the PCG said sea conditions in the ports of Cuyo, Tagumpay, and Roxas Feeder remain moderate to rough.

“The PCG has monitored a total of 15 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers, 5 vessels stranded in Palawan, while 2 vessels are taking shelter amid tropical depression Lannie,” the PCG said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it has recorded a landslide incident in Region 8 due to Lannie, while 7 families or 30 people in Southern Leyte province were preemptively evacuated for safety.

"So far, we have five flooding incidents and a landslide but there is no casualty that were reported as a result of these flooding incidents and landslide," said NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Lannie was last spotted 165 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan moving west northwest at 25 kph while packing maximum sustained winds at 45 kph and gusts of up 55 kph.

The weather disturbance is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Palawan, including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands.

The weather bureau said gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon. Sea conditions remain risky for small seacrafts.

