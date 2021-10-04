Duterte's June 2021 net satisfaction rating is still the highest compared to the previous administrations in the past 30 years, the Palace said. Roemari Limosnero, Presidential Photo

MANILA—Malacañang on Monday defended President Rodrigo Duterte's seemingly decreasing satisfaction rating, arguing that the June 2021 +62 net satisfaction rating is still "very good".

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Duterte's June 2021 net satisfaction rating is still the highest compared to the previous administrations in the past 30 years.

"Pero ang dapat pong malaman ng taong bayan ay itong +62 po ng June 2021 ang pinakamataas na satisfaction rating ng kahit sinong presidente matapos po ang Martial Law," he said in a taped public briefing.

(What people should know is that this +62 for June 2021 is still the highest satisfaction rating of any president post-Martial Law.)

The Social Weather Systems (SWS) earlier said previous presidents scored the following ratings at the start of their final year in office, he said:

Corazon Aquino, +24 in April 1991, from +53 in first year

Fidel V. Ramos, +49 in June 1997, from +66

Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, +30 in June 2015, from +60

There was no data for Joseph Estrada as he did not finish his term, while Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's was at -31 in June 2009, from -32.

"Kung makikita ninyo po, unprecedented pa rin po 'yung +62 ninyo," Roque told Duterte.

(If you can see, the +62 satisfaction rating is still unprecedented.)

"Bagama't ang 62 po ay mas mababa sa 72, ito po ay very good pa rin, and it is unprecedented for any president," he added.

(Even though 62 is lower than 72, this is still very good and is unprecedented for any president.)

In response to Roque's report, Duterte said it's about time for his satisfaction rating to decline.

"It's still good but I think it's time. There's always a time for everything. Even if you get a 64 rating, may panahon panahon ang buhay. So sa palagay ko, tama 'yung ginawa ko," he said.

(It's still good but I think it's time. There's always a time for everything. Even if you get a 64 rating, everyone has their own time. So I think, I did the right thing.)

According to SWS, Duterte's net satisfaction rating peaked at +79 in November 2020.

Duterte's latest net satisfaction rating is roughly the same as when he first became president. He received a +64 net satisfaction rating in September 2016.

