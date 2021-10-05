P5.5-M worth of shabu seized in Manila; 7 arrested

MANILA - Operatives of the Manila Police District seized more than 800 grams of suspected shabu in two anti-drug operations in San Miguel and Tondo early this week.

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth more than P5.5 million.

A female suspect was first arrested in a buy-bust operation in her house in Brgy. 648, San Miguel on Monday night.

Seven transparent plastic bags and nine transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu estimated at 735 grams and worth about P5 million were seized from her.

Six other people were arrested in a separate operation in Tondo early Tuesday morning.

Police confiscated more or less 100 grams of suspected shabu from them, with a value of P680,000.

Authorities declined to provide details of the suspects’ drug-selling activities, saying they are still conducting follow-up operations on their cohorts.

The suspects will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

