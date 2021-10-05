MANILA—Tropical depression Lannie is moving away from Philippine landmass after making 2 more landfalls early Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 12th storm this year hit land in Linapacan town, Palawan, at 6:15 a.m. and El Nido town, Palawan at 6:45 a.m., PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

It was last estimated over the coastal waters of El Nido town as of 7 a.m., moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, with maximum winds of 45 kph and 55 kph gusts, according to PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours, remains hoisted over the following areas:

- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli)

including Calamian Islands

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains are likely over Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Mimaropa, it added.

The storm is forecast to continue its northwest and west northwest track over the West Philippine Sea until it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility between Wednesday afternoon and night.

It will "likely" remain a tropical depression on Tuesday, PAGASA added.