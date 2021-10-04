FDA grants license for additional COVID-19 drugs

MANILA—The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is addressing supply issues involving medicines used for the treatment of COVID-19.

FDA director-general Eric Domingo said the agency is looking for new suppliers of tocilizumab.

"Iyong tocilizumab, nagkaroon po tayo ng bagong mga equivalent products that have been approved by FDA. Ito po ’yung tocilizumab na galing sa Livzon, isa pong malaking factory ng biologics po ito sa China. At within the week ay hopefully madadagdagan po ang mai-import na gamot," Domingo said in a taped public briefing aired late Monday.

(We have already approved equivalent products for tocilizumab. We have tocilizumab from Livzon, a biologics factory in China. Hopefully within the week we can import more medicines.)

The FDA has also granted permits to other similar drugs used to treat COVID-19.

"Iyon pong isang option na gamot na dito ’yung Baricitinib. Mayroon na rin po kaming nabigyan ng lisensya na 2 pa na bago, ’yun pong Baricinix at saka Barinez, mga so similars din po ito, mga equivalent din po ito na gamot na magiging available — na available na rin po dito sa atin, ’no, at maaari na rin pong gamitin ng ating mga ospital at mabenta po sa ating mga botika para po mas ma-assure ang supply po ng gamot," Domingo said.

(The other option is Baricitinib. We have approved the license of 2 new brands, Baricinix and Barinez, they are similar medicines. They are equivalent medicines that are already available and can be used in hospitals and sold in pharmacies to ensure that we have enough supply of medicines.)

Meanwhile, the FDA warned against those who buy COVID-19 medicines online, adding that there are several online sellers who sell fake medicines or who just take the payment from their customers without delivering the actual medicines. — With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

