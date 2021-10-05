MANILA - An all organic product that aims to give relief to symptomatic COVID-19 patients has been developed and is now in the process of securing approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Sterling Tiu, company doctor at his family’s Tropicana Food Products based in San Pablo City in Laguna, said they developed a nasal, mouth and throat spray made from virgin coconut oil and lagundi plant.



“Yun po ang magiging brand ng VCO, lagundi and menthol spray. Pini-print na po yung mga packaging ang ina-apply na rin yung mga certificates,” said Tiu.

(That is going to be the brand of the VCO, lagundi and menthol spray. Were now printing the packaging and applying for the certificates.)

Tiu, said the VCO, lagundi and menthol will have the same formulation as mouth and nasal spray.

“Ginawa namin ang formulation dahil may study sa VCO na napatunayan na nagbigay siya ng symptomatic relief para sa mga COVID patients at nag prevent ng progression from mild para hindi maging moderate to severe COVID-19,” said Tiu.

(We developed this formulation because there were studies on VCO that proved that it can provide symptomatic relief for COVID patients and prevent the progression from mild to moderate to severe COVID-19.)

Tiu, in an interview on TeleRadyo on Tuesday said that they decided to combine VCO and lagundi, one of the medicinal plants recommended by the Department of Health, to fight COVID-19.

“Of course, di natin ma claim na its a cure for COVID. We need studies to prove this. But, at the very least, it serves as a good symptomatic relief kung may ubo ka, matuyo ang lalamunan, masakit ang lalamunan,” he said.

As a nasal spray, it can help relieve symptoms of runny nose, itchy or congested nose.

But the young doctor reiterated that without proper studies, they cannot claim yet that their formulation can help cure COVID-19.

“Pero based on studies sa VCO and Lagundi separately sa clinical trials na ginawa last year ang this year, naka-improve sila ng COVID, naka-prevent sila ng progression to mild to moderate and severe COVID. May potential siya for COVID, but we can’t claim muna until proven,” he said.

(Based on separate studies and clinical trials done on VCO and lagundi last year and this year, both have shown to improve COVID symptoms and prevent the progression from mild to moderate and severe COVID. It has the potential for COVID, but we can’t claim yet until proven.)

The company currently has a combined formulation of VCO and menthol out in the market.

“Yung VCO with menthol it was not created for COVID. It was created years pa specifically to improve symptoms of dry throat, itchy throat pati singaw,” he said.