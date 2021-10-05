Bacolod records 168 COVID deaths in September

MANILA - The Bacolod City local government on Tuesday said the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in September was more than double the figure for the same month last year.

The Bacolod City Public Information Office said in a Facebook post that records from the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force showed that there were 168 COVID deaths recorded in September alone. Majority of the patients, or 140 of them, were unvaccinated.

City Administrator Em Legaspi-Ang, concurrent EOC executive director and COVID-19 Vaccination Council coordinator, said the number is more than double in September last year at 76 deaths.

Ang said unvaccinated patients were mostly those who developed severe COVID.

Based on the EOC Hospital Capacity Utilization Rate report dated Sept. 30, 2021, a total of 58 unvaccinated COVID positive patients develop severe illness and were brought to medical facilities for intensive treatment.

Virus transmission was also observed in areas with low vaccination rates, said City Health Officer, officer-in-charge, Dr. Edwin Miraflor.

The EOC-TF said that despite the efforts of the local government, many residents are still hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

The city government urged residents to get vaccinated against the illness.

So far, of the 201,185 residents inoculated in Bacolod City, 140,237 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 30, 2021.

The city has a total of 2,162 active cases, of which 134 new infections were reported on Monday.