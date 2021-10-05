Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— On World Teachers' Day, the ACT Teachers party-list on Tuesday filed their certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) for the May 9, 2022 elections.

The party is fielding incumbent Rep. France Castro as first nominee. It has also selected former Rep. Antonio Tinio as second nominee.

"Sa 3 terms namin, may mga konkretong batas talaga na ACT Teachers ang naghain… 'Yung salary increase, chalk allowance… 'Yung pag-regularize ng thousands of public school teachers malaking papel ang ginampanan namin," Tinio told reporters.

(In our 3 terms, the ACT Teachers filed concrete laws... The salary increase, chalk allowance... We played a huge role in the regularization of thousands of public school teachers.)

Other party-list nominees are David Michael San Juan, Helene Dimaukom and Fabian Halig.

ACT-Teachers files candidacy to join partylist race in #Halalan2022.



Incumbent Rep. France Castro (1st nominee) & 2nd nom. Antonio Tinio speak before reporters to highlight achievements of the partylist. pic.twitter.com/WikBXuARA5 — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) October 5, 2021

The ACT Teachers party-list won its first seat in the House of Representatives in 2010 and has been part of the progressive coalition Makabayan.

Party-list groups can get a maximum of 3 seats at the House.

