School opening in Occ. Mindoro pushes through despite earthquake: DepEd

The Department of Education said the school opening in Occidental Mindoro would push through even after the province was rocked by an earthquake early Monday.

Occidental Mindoro Governor Eduardo Gadiano said the province did not suffer any major damage from the earthquake, according to the DepEd.

"[Governor] Gadiano also mentioned that no suspension will be declared thus, the opening of classes will push through in the Province of Occidental Mindoro today," the DepEd said in a statement.

The department added that the distribution of learning modules to students in the province was completed three days before the opening of classes.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked Looc town before dawn and was felt in Metro Manila.

The Philippine Institute Volcanology and Seismology said aftershocks are expected from the quake.

Some 22.5 million students in Philippine public schools resumed their studies on Monday through distance learning.