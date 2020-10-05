PNP says all 'official' social media accounts remain up following Facebook takedowns

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) denied Monday it was engaging in Red-tagging or linking of individuals to the communist movement in the wake of Facebook's removal of fake networks allegedly ran by the police and military.

"Iyung sinasabi mo siguro, 'yung sinasabi nilang Red-tagging. We do not authorize that," said PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

Social media giant Facebook last month took down pages, accounts, groups and Instagram profiles of the two unnamed networks, which were allegedly targeting the Philippines for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" or manipulation campaigns on the platform, in violation of its policies.

"We are attributing this network to the Philippine military and Philippine police. In particular, we found links behind this network that connected to both these organizations and individuals associated with these organizations," Facebook's Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher earlier said.

However, Cascolan claimed "all 1,585 social media pages" of police are still up and running in the various platforms.

"As far the PNP is concerned, all 1,585 social media pages and networking sites (as of October 4, 2020) officially owned and maintained by PNP units and offices remain up and operational, although many of which are not actively engaging with netizens," Cascolan said.

During a House of Representatives budget hearing last month, several lawmakers from the progressive bloc confronted Cascolan regarding some police pages allegedly Red-tagging them on social media.

—Reports from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News