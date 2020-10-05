PH logs 2,291 add'l COVID-19 cases; total reaches 324,762

Medical technologists work inside the The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City, on September 29, 2020. The privately owned facility, which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government of Pasay to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID19). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 324,762 on Monday, after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 2,291 additional confirmed infections.

Of the additional cases, 87% occurred in the last 2 weeks.

The DOH said the country has 45,799 active cases, as total recoveries climbed to 273,123 and the death toll, to 5,840.

The agency reported 87 additional recovered patients and 64 new COVID-related deaths.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday morning acknowledged that the trend shows a lower number of COVID-19 cases in the last weeks.

“Ngayon, nag-a-average ng 2,400 cases, which is a trend for a 7-day weekly average,” she said, comparing it with the average of around 3,000 in the past weeks.

(Now, we are averaging 2,400 cases, which is a trend for a 7-day weekly average.)

However, she said Filipinos should not be complacent since there are still areas in the Philippines logging an increase in COVID-19 cases.

She said the improvements are due to changes in the government response and additional manpower for contact tracing.