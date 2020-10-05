Palace ‘confident’ distance learning will succeed despite internet woes

Snack store owner Evangeline Vidal guides her Grade 2 son Calix Jaden Aglibot through his learning module, given by Highway Hills Integrated School in Mandaluyong City, during asynchronous learning period at their home on Oct. 5, 2020. The school uses Facebook Messenger as their platform for synchronous sessions, where teachers send instructions through the designated subject chat group, due to the limited data capability for video streaming. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said it was “confident" that the pandemic distance learning would succeed despite the weak internet signal in some areas.

The blended learning mode will make use of printed modules and television and radio broadcasts, apart from online classes, said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

“Hindi man maging perpekto ang pagbubukas ng klase, may mga paghahanda naman pong ginawa. Kampante po kami na magtatagumpay overall ang kauna-unahang blended learning natin dito sa ating bayan,” he told reporters.

(Even if the opening of classes were imperfect, preparations were made. We are confident that the first blended learning in our country will succeed overall.)

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala maski maraming areas na mahina ang internet. Kung mahina po ang internet, modular, TV at radio ang gagamitin,” he said.

(Do not worry even if the internet is weak in may areas. If the internet is weak, modular approach, TV and radio will be used.)

Some 22.5 million students in public schools resumed studies within their homes for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson urged lawmakers to fast- track the approval of the 2021 budget, which includes funds for new learning approaches.