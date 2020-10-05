P45 million worth of suspected 'shabu' seized in Cebu City

MANILA - Some P45 million worth of suspected 'shabu' were seized from 2 drug suspects in Cebu City on Monday, police said.

Reynaldo Si-it Atillo, 47, and Reynante Tacatani, 36, were arrested in Fatima Homes, Barangay Inayawan, the Region 7 Police said.

Five kilos of suspected shabu were seized from Tacatani and a kilo was confiscated from Atillo, it added.

Tacatani is allegedly the "main disposer" and "direct contact" of a certain "Jao", a "known ring leader of the illegal drugs activity in Metro Cebu," police said.

The coordinated anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted by officers from the Cebu City Police stations 7 and 8.

- report from Annie Perez