MMDA claims all its vehicles on the road registered, contrary to audit report

A security guard wearing a face masks monitors incoming visitors at the Metro Manila Development Authority headquarters in Makati on March 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Monday all its vehicles were registered, contradicting a report by state auditors who had urged the agency to "act as a role model" and comply with inspection requirements.

The Commission on Audit earlier reported that 399 out of a total 531 MMDA vehicles were unregistered with the Land Transportation Office last year.

The vehicles cited in the report included some that were "for repair" pending the delivery of parts, other were auctioned off but were not crossed off in records, and some are "in the process of disposal" and no longer needed to be registered, said MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago.

"Paglilinaw lang po: Walang makikita ang ating mga kababayan na kahit ano mang uri ng MMDA vehicle sa kalsada ang hindi po rehistrado," she said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

The MMDA purchased P300 million worth of vehicles in the last 3 years. It has a P120-million allotment for the purchase of heavy equipment in 2020, said Pialago.

The agency also refrains from using donated vehicles when these are not yet registered, she said.

The MMDA is also seeking to validate a COA report that claimed it logged unnecessary expenses in 2019 for the penalties of late registration and renewal of motor vehicles, Pialago said.