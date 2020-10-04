LPA off Cavite to dampen S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao ahead of class opening

MANILA - A low pressure area off Cavite will dampen Southern Luzon, Visayas and portions of Mindanao on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said as classes in public schools are set to open barring face-to-face interactions.

The southwest monsoon and the LPA will bring scattered rains over Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, BARMM, Soccsksargen, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience clear weather with a chance of isolated rains, Aurelio said.

The LPA, last estimated 425 kilometers west of Sangley Point, Cavite City, might strengthen into a tropical depression as it moves to leave the Philippine area of responsibility, he added.

It is forecast to move westwards and may leave PAR within 24 to 48 hours.

Another LPA, spotted 360 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, is forecast to dissipate within 24 to 48 hours, Aurelio said.

A tropical depression located 1,790 km east of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR) is forecast to enter PAR on Wednesday, he added.

Once inside the PAR, the country's 14th storm this year will be given the name "Nika."

"'Di po siya magtatagal sa loob ng PAR. Maaaring after ng 1 day ay lumabas ito ng PAR," Aurelio said.

(It will not remain long inside PAR. After 1 day, it may leave PAR already.)

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.