Laguna state university launches e-learning buses

MANILA - A state university in Laguna has launched "e-learning" buses in order to provide internet connection to its students for online classes, the Commission on Higher Education said Monday.

The Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) converted its regular school buses into online learning laboratories, equipped with computers and internet connection. Each bus can accommodate up to 15 students.

"Many [state universities and colleges] gave students tablets and gadgets so they can join online sessions. What is unique in LSPU is that they decided to bring connectivity to the needy students," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said.

The buses will go around municipalities where there are LSPU students who are unable to access the internet due to financial constraints.

LSPU President Mario Briones said the university has coordinated with local government units (LGUs) to provide parking for the buses.

"The electrical connection needed to run the equipment and air conditioning will be shouldered by the LGU," Briones said.

This academic year, colleges and universities are implementing flexible learning—a combination of offline and online modes of instruction—as in-person classes remain prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.