Guevarra asks for P300M to boost NBI's anti-cybercrime operations

MANILA - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday asked senators to grant the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) an additional P300 million for its anti-cybercrime operations.

The NBI needs the funding to improve its digital forensics capability, Guevarra said during a budget hearing in the Senate.

"'Yun nga po sana ang isang mahalagang request ng NBI, 'yung procurement ng digital forensic tools and equipment and also for the establishment of digital forensic laboratories in regions," he said.

The Department of Budget and Management removed the fund from the P22.5-billion budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies, he said.

Guevarra raised the issue after Sen. Lito Lapid said the NBI seems to lack funds for its anti-cybercrime efforts.

Last week, the Philippine National Police also asked for a P300-million budget for its anti-cybercrime programs, saying some police offices are being attacked by hackers.