DOH on more probes of PhilHealth mess: Duque innocent

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it is open to any additional investigation on alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

This after reports quoted Sen. Panfilo Lacson as saying that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who is also ex-officio chair of PhilHealth’s board, could still charged.

“Sinabi naman talaga ni Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III (already said that), he is very much open to these kinds of investigations, even the Department of Health,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Vergeire said the department will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth can come out.

“The Secretary of Health maintains his innocence on this,” she added.

Duque was spared from an initial batch of charges on the alleged corrupt practices of PhilHealth.

But a whistleblower said Duque was not just simply negligent, claiming that the official was familiar with the anomalies inside PhilHealth.

Lacson was quoted in other media reports that Senate President Vicente Sotto III had information that the task force assigned to investigate the issue now has evidence against Duque and others not included in the initial batch of charges.