DepEd issues calendar, grading guidelines for new school year

Parents and students’ guardians line up for the distribution of learning gadgets and modules at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on October 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Education has released guidelines for student grading and assessment, and an updated calendar for the new school year, which will see the basic education system shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Department Order No. 30, dated Oct. 2 but made public on Sunday, School Year 2020 to 2021 would start on Oct. 5 and end on June 11, 2021.

There will also be a Christmas break starting December 19, with the resumption of classes scheduled on January 4, 2021, based on the calendar.

Meanwhile, Order No. 31 listed the guidelines for student assessment and grading to be adopted this school year.

Teachers may continue to administer quizzes and long or unit tests, as well as performance-based tasks, according to the order.

Performance-based tasks include skill demonstrations, group presentations, oral work, multimedia presentations, and research project, the DepEd said in the order.

Private schools, technical and vocational institutions and higher education institutions offering K-12 basic education are only encouraged to follow the DepEd's assessment and grading guidelines, the agency added.

Under distance learning, students will be learning mostly from their homes through printed and digital modules and online classes. This will be supplemented with educational programs aired over television and radio.

More than 24 million students enrolled in basic education this school year, with 22.5 million of them registered in public schools.

President Rodrigo Duterte has prohibited in-person classes pending the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19, which has so far sickened over 322,000 in the country.