DepEd eases parents' worries about having to teach their kids while on distance learning

Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque City on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Parents should not worry over teaching their children at home since distance learning also seeks to train students to pick up lessons by themselves, the Department of Education said Monday as classes in public schools began.

"Huwag din natin isipin na kailangan iyong mismong magulang ay kailangang magturo, dahil isang skill na ating dine-develop dito ay iyong self-learning skill ng mga bata," Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said in a virtual press briefing.

(Let's not think that parents are obligated to teach, because one skill that we're trying to develop here is the self-learning skill of children.)

Most of the time, parents will only need to motivate children, check if they are studying, and give them an appropriate learning space at home, he said.

Teachers are still required to monitor their students' progress through remote means or occasional home visits.

The DepEd was also planning to hire learning support aides that would help teachers and parents facilitate the schooling of students at home.

A DepEd survey conducted during the enrollment period this year found that around 600,000 households were not capable of providing instructional support to their learners at home.

Some parents, in previous interviews, said they could not manage their children's studies as they are preoccupied with jobs or other housework, while others said they were not able to complete their education.