COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 10,800 with 291 new infections

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,840 Monday with 291 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,139, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,903 of those infected already recovered, while 798 have died.

The DFA reported 153 new recoveries and 5 new fatalities on Monday.

05 October 2020



Today, the DFA reports spikes both in the new confirmed COVID-19 cases & recoveries among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number for each category to over 10,800 and 6,900, respectively, in Asia & the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/wHaLALgfJH — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 5, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 495 in the Asia Pacific, 167 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 324,762 people. The tally includes 5,840 deaths, 273,123 recoveries, and 45,799 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News