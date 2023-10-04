Typhoon Jenny reintensifies as it nears Taiwan

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) reintensified slightly as it moves towards southern Taiwan, the state weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

Jenny, spotted 155 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat town in Batanes at 10 p.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and up to 190 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 remains hoisted over Itbayat, Batanes, where storm-force winds, which may cause moderate to significant threat to life and property, are expected within 18 hours.

Signal number 2 was hoisted over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is.), which may experience gale-force winds within 24 hours.

Signal number 1 was likewise raised over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses in 36 hours.

The rest of Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, the weather agency said 100-200 mm (4 to 8 inches) of rain could hit Batanes, while 50-100 mm of rain could be experienced in the Babuyan Islands.

By Thursday to Friday, 50-100 mm of rain (2 to 4 inches) could be experienced in Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is "generally higher" in mountainous areas and that flooding and landslides are possible.

MONSOON RAINS

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA said Jenny will continue to weaken due to the increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.

“Land interaction during its passage over the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan will further weaken the typhoon,” it added.

It is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan on Thursday morning before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) over the Taiwan Strait by Thursday afternoon or evening.

