Student allegedly slapped by teacher died of brain swelling

MANILA — The 14-year-old Grade 5 student who was allegedly slapped by his teacher in Antipolo City died due to brain swelling, according to his death certificate.

Francis Jay Gumikib’s death certificate, released by Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center indicated that he died from global brain edema, or swelling of the brain.

The student's mother mentioned that her son took a CT scan and that the doctor discovered the bleeding days after the slapping incident.

The report also indicated that presumptive pulmonary tuberculosis and child physical abuse were significant contributing conditions to death.

Despite this, forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, said that the death certificate lacked a clear explanation of how the boy died.

“’Yung underlying cause, ‘yung pinakapuno’t dulo ng nangyari sa kanya and in that death certificate, blangko," she said.

"So medyo malabo ‘yung cause of death tapos dinagdag pa ‘yung contributing cause. Nilagay dun na presumptive tuberculosis and child physical abuse. It does not make sense lalo na ‘yung child physical abuse," Fortun said.

Based on the accounts of the witnesses to the police, they saw their teacher pulling Francis’ collar and hair before slapping him.

Dr. Fortun: Bleeding not necessarily linked to the slapping

But, Fortun questions the connection between the alleged slapping and its effects on the brain.

“That’s a stretch, kasi ang sampal, ang ginagamit mo diyan ‘yung palm, ‘yung kamay. It’s not that effective as a weapon kahit na mabilisan,” Fortun, who acknowledged she has very limited information on the case, said.

“'Yung alam ko, so far, meron daw nakitang hemorrhage o pagdurugo sa may brain and ‘yung location niya medyo nasa baba, malapit sa brain stem, tapos papunta na ‘yan sa spinal cord — medyo unusual ‘yung site na ‘yun, kung trauma."

Fortun also raises the possibility that the abnormality that the doctor observed may have been caused by an infection. She said an infection could also cause symptoms similar to what Francis reportedly had.

"Noong una, meron akong nariring na ear pain and pagkaganoon. I would consider baka naman merong infection sa tainga o tinatawag namin otitis. They’re suspecting [tuberculosis] in the lungs... But, you know, an autopsy will definitely answer these questions,” Fortun said.

Francis’ body was taken to the PNP Crime Laboratory in Camp Crame on Wednesday for an autopsy.