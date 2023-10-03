Signal No. 3 up in northern Batanes as ‘Jenny’ maintains strength

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The state weather bureau late Tuesday hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 over Itbayat, Batanes as Typhoon Jenny maintained its strength over the waters of the province.

Jenny, spotted 305 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat town in Batanes at 10 p.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and up to 190 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Batanes was placed under signal number 3, where storm-force winds, which may cause moderate to significant threat to life and property, are expected within 18 hours.

Signal number 2 was hoisted over the rest of Batanes, which may experience gale-force winds within 24 hours.

Signal number 1 was likewise raised over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses in 36 hours.

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Divilacan)

Apayao

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

Ilocos Norte

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Tuesday night until Wednesday night, the weather agency said 100-200 mm (4 to 8 inches) of rain could hit Batanes, while 50-100 mm of rain could be experienced in the Babuyan Islands.

By Wednesday to Thursday, 50-100 mm of rain (2 to 4 inches) could be experienced in Batanes, the northern and western portions of Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is "generally higher" in mountainous areas and that flooding and landslides are possible.

MONSOON RAINS

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA said Jenny will continue to weaken due to the increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.

“Land interaction during its passage over the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan will further weaken the typhoon,” it added.

It is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan on Thursday morning before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) over the Taiwan Strait by Thursday afternoon or evening.

