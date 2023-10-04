Number of complainants in Milan recruitment 'scam' now at 60: DFA

MANILA -- The number of Filipinos who have sought the assistance of the Philippine Consulate General in Milan has increased to 60.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, as of Tuesday, October 3, there are 60 people who filed complaints against Alpha Assistenzia.

"This brings to 221 the number of individuals who paid as much as €3,000.00 for jobs in Italy," DFA added.

The Consulate also interviewed a key witness whose name was among those used in filing work permit applications.

Aside from the illegal recruitment cases, the Consulate said it is also looking at other fraudulent activities committed by Filipinos against their fellow Filipinos, such as those involving airline tickets, work permit conversions, and citizenship applications.

Consul General Elmer Cato earlier said they are investigating two agencies and five individuals involved in the alleged recruitment scam.

The Consulate is also asking those who have been defrauded to come to the consulate so it can file a class suit against the said agencies and individuals.

RELATED VIDEO