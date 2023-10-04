MANILA — Plans to relocate members of Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. are not yet in place while an investigation is ongoing, Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said Wednesday.

Members of the alleged cult could find themselves homeless after the government rescinded the deal allowing the group to use 353 hectares of land in Socorro, Surigao del Norte as a protected area.

During the Senate budget hearing of the environment department, Loyzaga confirmed that the suspension order over SBSI's "gross violation" of the terms and conditions of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) was served to the group Tuesday night.

Some government agencies are expected to convene on Thursday for further investigation.

"We are now in coordination with Secretary Benhur Abalos, Secretary Remulla of the DOJ, and Secretary Rex Gatchalian for an integrated approach to the investigations regarding this particular situation. There will be a meeting tomorrow between the secretaries," Loyzaga said.

Loyzaga said that among the concerns to be discussed are possible resettlement plans for about 3,000 SBSI members.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros meanwhile questioned the DENR regional office covering Socorro town why it took four years before a suspension order was issued against SBSI.

"Kung umaksyon sa tamang degree at mas timely ang regional office, baka hindi na grumabe ang sitwasyon doon. Nagkaroon ng humanitarian problems doon lalo na sa mga bata," Hontiveros said.

(If the regional office took action to the right degree and was more timely, maybe the situation there wouldn't get worse. There were humanitarian problems there, especially with children.)

CANCELLATION POSTPONED

DENR Region 13 Director Nonito Tamayo said that his office postponed its decision to cancel the PACBRMA for humanitarian considerations.

"Finding out these activities, 2019. There was the pandemic, earthquake, and then (typhoon) Odette. For humanitarian reason, di ko muna ni-recommend (I did not recommend) for cancellation. But we wrote letters in 2020 and 2021 to remind them," Tamayo said.

The violations cited by the DENR for the suspension of the PACBRMA included restriction of entry, establishment of checkpoints, and military-like training.

Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said a whole-of-government approach should have been implemented as early as 2019.

"Kung lumapit ka sana sa PNP o sa Army, baka hindi na lumala ang sitwasyon," Dela Rosa said.

(If you had approached the PNP or the Army, the situation might not have gotten worse.)

The DENR is also asking for legislative aid for the establishment of an enforcement bureau to strengthen its mandate in enforcing orders for environmental cases.

