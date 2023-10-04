Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Davao Occidental

This map shows the epicenter of a strong quake that hit off Davao Occidental on Wednesday night. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental province on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake was 66 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental. It had a depth of 139 kilometers around 7:21 p.m., Phivolcs reported.

The tremor was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Sarangani and Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani, and the City of Digos in Davao del Sur.

Under this intensity, strong shaking is felt throughout buildings, while hanging objects swing violently, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity 4, which feels like the passing of a heavy truck, was felt in City of General Santos, City of Koronadal, Tupi, T’Boli, and Polomolok in South Cotabato; Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Palimbang and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs said the following intensities were felt in other areas.

Intensity 3

City of Davao

Alamada, Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, Magpet, Makilala, M'lang, Matalam, Pigcawayan, and Tulunan, Cotabato

Kalamansig, Lambayong, President Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Santo Niño, and Surallah, South Cotabato

Intensity 2

City of Zamboanga

Antipas, Arakan, Libungan, and President Roxas, Cotabato

Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

San Fernando, and Kalilangan,

Bukidnon

City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Tantangan, South Cotabato

Cotabato City

Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte

Intensity 1

City of Cagayan de Oro

Pangantucan and Cabanglasan, Bukidnon

Aleosan, Cotabato

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V - Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III - City of Kidapawan, and M'lang, Cotabato; Kalamansig, President Quirino, and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II - City of Zamboanga; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Esperanza, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I - Carmen, Cotabato

The tectonic tremor is expected to spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs warned.