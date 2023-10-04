Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Davao Occidental

MANILA — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental province on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The epicenter of the quake was 66 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental. It had a depth of 139 kilometers around 7:21 p.m., Phivolcs reported.
The tremor was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Sarangani and Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani, and the City of Digos in Davao del Sur.
Under this intensity, strong shaking is felt throughout buildings, while hanging objects swing violently, according to Phivolcs.
Intensity 4, which feels like the passing of a heavy truck, was felt in City of General Santos, City of Koronadal, Tupi, T’Boli, and Polomolok in South Cotabato; Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Palimbang and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat.
Phivolcs said the following intensities were felt in other areas.
Intensity 3
- City of Davao
- Alamada, Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, Magpet, Makilala, M'lang, Matalam, Pigcawayan, and Tulunan, Cotabato
- Kalamansig, Lambayong, President Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
- Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Santo Niño, and Surallah, South Cotabato
Intensity 2
- City of Zamboanga
- Antipas, Arakan, Libungan, and President Roxas, Cotabato
- Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
- San Fernando, and Kalilangan,
- Bukidnon
- City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
- Tantangan, South Cotabato
- Cotabato City
- Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte
Intensity 1
- City of Cagayan de Oro
- Pangantucan and Cabanglasan, Bukidnon
- Aleosan, Cotabato
Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following areas:
Intensity V - Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Intensity III - City of Kidapawan, and M'lang, Cotabato; Kalamansig, President Quirino, and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity II - City of Zamboanga; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Esperanza, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity I - Carmen, Cotabato
The tectonic tremor is expected to spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs warned.