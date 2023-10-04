'Hindi mo masisi ang tao': Marcos Jr reacts to drop in approval ratings

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the launch of the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) during a formal program held at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on September 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said "it was not surprising" that his approval rating fell, saying he could not blame Filipinos as they were having a hard time due to rising inflation.

"Ibang usapan kapag bigas, it is different from any other agricultural product. I completely understand it," said the President.

"Kaya hindi mo masisi ang tao. Talagang naghihirap sila, eh. That's why we're doing all of these things. That's why we're doing all of the things to try and maintain the prices at the level that is affordable to the people," he added.

Approval for Marcos Jr.'s work declined in the country as a whole to 65 percent in September from 80 percent in June.

His approval rating was also down in all areas and classes (-14 to -15 percentage points and -12 to -29 percentage points, respectively), Pulse Asia noted.



The Pulse Asia survey also revealed 74 percent of respondents said inflation is the most urgent concern for Filipinos.

Marcos Jr said his administration is "working very hard" to make sure that there would be affordable food for the public, and believed his government is "slowly getting there."

Around the time that the Sept. 10 to 14 survey was conducted, Congress was deliberating on the 2024 national budget that included P4.8 billion in proposed confidential funds and intelligence funds for some government agencies, including Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte's offices, Pulse Asia noted.

Other key developments during this time included Chinese incursions into the West Philippine Sea and an increase in the prices of rice and vegetables.