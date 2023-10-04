Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Wednesday the United States government had sought its help in the money laundering case the latter filed against former poll chief Andy Bautista.

"The US government had coordinated and sought the assistance of the Commission on Elections," Comelec chairman George Garcia told ANC’s "Headstart."

"In fact, they asked us for some documents and they even asked us to interview certain people from the commission," he said.

The Comelec "fully participated" and "gave everything" as it wanted to be "transparent as far as possible", Garcia said.

Media reports said the US government sued Bautista for money laundering and conspiracy after his estranged wife Patricia Paz Bautista flagged his alleged ill-gotten wealth worth P1 billion.

Bautista allegedly received bribe money from an unnamed elections technology firm in exchange for securing nearly $200 million in contracts related to the 2016 polls.

BAUTISTA, SMARTMATIC'S DEFENSE

Smartmatic has been the provider of machines since the Philippines shifted to automated elections in 2010.



Smartmatic said it had "adhered to the Philippine Procurement Law and the strict controls that the Philippine Commission on Elections imposes" in every bidding process and procurement procedure.

Winning a bid in the Philippines "is never solely one individual's preference or decision," it also pointed out.

"Dozens of technical, commercial and administrative officials have a say in selecting the provider. Over the years Smartmatic has both won and lost bids In the Philippines," it added.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Bautista said he "did not ask for nor receive any bribe money from Smartmatic or any other entity."

He said he was surprised to learn about the complaint and that he had "never been contacted" by the US federal department for his side.

Bautista said he was ready to respond to the allegations and stressed the integrity of the 2016 elections.



COMELEC PROBES ALLEGATIONS

In the ANC interview, Garcia said the poll body has formed a task force to investigate the bribery accusations.

He said Comelec would like to find out "what really happened during the 2016 procurement."

"Because if there's a rigged bidding… one person cannot rig a bidding by himself and therefore there should be other individuals involved," the poll chief said.

"So we would like to find out who are these other individuals just in case that allegation is true."

Garcia hopes the US government will also share information with them so the commission would not be left "in the dark."

