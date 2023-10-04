Arrest warrant out vs cops in murder of Jemboy Baltazar

The Navotas City Regional Trial Court Branch 286 has issued a warrant of arrest against policemen accused in the murder of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

The arrest warrant was issued against PSSg Gerry Maliban, PSSg Antonio Bugayon, Jr., PEMS Roberto Balais, Jr, PSSg Nikko Esquilon, PCpl Edward Jade Blanco, Pat Benedict Mangada and John Does.

In the order signed by Judge Pedro Dabu, Jr., the warrant was issued after the evaluation of the resolution of the city prosecutor and supporting evidence such as the autopsy report, firearms identification report, among others.

“Considering that the accused stand charged with murder, they are not entitled to bail as a matter of course,” the court said.

In the information filed by the Navotas City prosecutor's office before the court, the accused supposedly conspired through a series of successive fires which led to the death of Baltazar last August 2.

The killing of Baltazar was supposed to be a case of mistaken identity where policemen conducting an operation resorted to “panic firing”.