Antipolo police: Too early to file homicide rap vs teacher

MANILA — A teacher in Antipolo City will be held accountable under the law against child abuse but it is too early to say if she will be charged with homicide after the boy fell into a coma and died days after the incident.

Police Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo, officer-in-charge of the Antipolo police, said a complaint for violating Republic Act No. 7610 can be filed against the teacher from Peñafrancia Elementary School.

"In-admit naman niya at marami tayong witness na mayroong nangyaring ganoon. Pero as to the degree na is it related directly sa cause of death, yan ang i-determine sa autopsy report," he said.

(She admitted it and there are many witnesses to the incident.)

Manongdo declined to say whether the teacher slapped or punched the Grade 5 student but said that she had raised her hand against the boy.

"Depende sa relative understanding ng mga witnesses natin eh. Ang sinampal o sinuntok, magkaiba po," he said, saying also that the boy was hit on the right side of his face.

"As for the degree kung gaano kalakas, that will be determined by the medico-legal natin, yung ating autopsy na gaganapin," he said.

Manongdo said forensic experts will have to determine cause of death before the police can move forward with a potential homicide complaint.

The teacher has been placed on leave, according to the Department of Education, which also said she could be dismissed for child abuse or grave misconduct.

According to the student's mother, the teacher allegedly grabbed the 14-year-old student by the collar, pulled his hair and slapped him for complaining about classmates who were noisy.

Manongdo said the account was consistent with what witnesses told police about the incident.