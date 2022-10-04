Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin takes his oath as Executive Secretary before Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Tuesday morning in this photo released on September 27, 2022. Office of the President

MANILA — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from criticism that taxpayers’ money was used to fund his recent trip to Singapore for the Formula One Grand Prix.

Under the administrative code, the President and his family are “regarded with such a great value,” Bersamin told reporters.

“You may not call that a state visit, but nonetheless it is not any less covered by that law which accords great importance and value to the welfare of the first family,” he said.

“You don't need to be too particular where the funds were sourced kasi (because) he was still performing his job as president when he was abroad,” he said.

“So if the President is entitled to his private time, let’s assume na private time niya yun because he chose to go there for a specific purpose, para manood primarily, but he could go there also for other purposes that are equally important,” he added.

(Let’s assume that was his private time because he chose to go there for a specific purpose, to watch primarily, but he could go there also for other purposes that are equally important.)

Bersamin said Marcos met other heads of state and policymakers on the sidelines of one of the world’s most expensive races.

“It’s beyond issue. It’s not relevant at all to ask kung sino ang gumastos,” the former Chief Justice said.

(It’s not relevant at all to ask who shouldered the cost.)

“Basta he was doing something for us,” he said.

Marcos on Monday described his unannounced trip as “productive.”

“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1,” the President said in a social media post a day after he returned to Manila from the city state.

Activist Renato Reyes Jr. had urged the administration to be more transparent about the details of the trip especially if the Filipino people are the ones footing the bill.

“First news reports that came out, it was a private jet. Then later on, we saw posts on Facebook saying that it was a Philippine Air Force Asset which was used. It was P2 bilion Gulf Stream jet supposedly with command and control capabilities, but was used for a leisure trip to Singapore by a president and his entourage,” said Reyes, secretary general of BAYAN.

“Who are paying for the other people on the president’s entourage? His son was there. The House speaker was there. Another member of the House was also seen at the place. They had plus ones. So who are paying for these? Tayo ba, taxpayers?” he asked.

Marcos was also in Singapore on Sept. 6-7 for a state visit, his second overseas destination after assuming the presidency on June 30.

