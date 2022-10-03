MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday that 335 out of 928 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination given last September.

Kenny Vergara Pique of the University of the Philippines Los Baños topped the exam with a score of 84.90 percent rating.

Regina Isabelle Jaimee Ignacio Ranada, also from UP Los Baños, took 2nd place with 84.52 score, followed by Kent Solis Vicente from Aklan State University-Banga with 83.80.

Six other takers from UP Los Baños were included in the top 10.

Here are the successful examinees.