MANILA — A furious Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday did not hide her disgust over the reported spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in one Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

"Nakakagalit na parang wala na talagang sinasanto ang mga POGO. Ang ibinigay natin sa kanila ay kaunting espasyo para makapagnegosyo, pero imbes na tulungan ang ating ekonomiya ay binaboy nila ang ating lipunan," Hontiveros said.

The Department of Justice earlier said up to 20 cases of STDs have been recorded in POGOs.

"Mula kurapsyon sa immigration, prostitusyon, human trafficking, at ngayon naman, ayon sa DOJ, nagkakalat ng STDs sa ating mga kababayan. Puro kunsumisyon ang napala natin sa mga ito," Hontiveros added.

POGOs have been in the news over kidnapping and human trafficking cases.

“Paano natin masisigurado na hindi na 'yan lalala o kakalat pa? Ginulo na nga nila ang ekonomiya at seguridad ng bansa, dinagdagan pa nila ang bigat sa ating health system habang nakikipagpatintero tayo sa pandemya," she said.

For Hontiveros, POGOs must be barred in the Philippines.

"The social costs can no longer justify their presence here. Inuulit ko: Palayasin na natin nang tuluyan ang mga POGO," Hontiveros said.

Among the senators who are openly pushing for the total ban of POGOs in the Philippines include Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Sen. Grace Poe.

Their position is in contrast to Sen. Sonny Angara’s, who said that POGOs should be given a chance to operate, provided that laws are strongly and properly implemented.

“Gitna ako. Dapat open-minded tayo. Although maraming nangyayari. Di dapat emotional reaction,” Angara told journalists.

Other senators, meantime, are still weighing the situation if the country can afford to have a POGO-less revenue collection in the future.

