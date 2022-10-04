DOST, PhilSA launch space technology exhibit

Everyone can now see up close and personal space technologies that the government, Filipino scientists, and engineers have designed, developed, and built in the last few years.

This is after the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), together with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Philippine Science and Technology Foundation, and Philippine Space Agency launched a space exhibit consisting of technologies including Diwata-1, the Philippines’ first microsatellite; Diwata- 2, the country’s second microsatellite; Maya-1 Cube Satellite, among others.

“Para ang ating mga kabataan ay para mas maengganyo nating magkaroon ng interest sa science and technology, engineering and mathematics,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said.

“Para magkaroon ng venue at maihatid ang mga exhibits na ito, innovations na ito closer to the public,” Philippine Space Agency Director General Dr. Joel Marciano said.

Marciano said visitors will have an “immersive” experience with the exhibit.

“You will see not only yung scale model ng satellites natin, but you will also also get to experience yung tinatawag na ‘payload’, yung mga instrumento ng satellites… you will see paano nakatulong pag-aralan ang environment natin from the vantage point of space… makita rin natin ang inner workings ng satellite,” he added.

“Ito yung mga Diwata o Maya series at may mga cube satellites pa na mas maliliit pero maraming pwedeng gawin. Una, yung monitoring of our land, kung may disaster ano ang epekto, aling mga lugar ang nabaha, na-landslide, at ano ang mga bahay o infrastructure ang nasira. Pwede nating bantayan ang mga vegitation, agricultural lands na na-apektuhan ng mga bagyo o di kaya ay habang nagbabago ang taon sa mga buwan sa planting and harvesting, pwede nating ma monitor, pwedeng magamit sa agriculture, sa water resource, at napakarami,” Solidum said.

The exhibit was launched in line with the World Space Week which runs from October 4 to October 10, 2022.

It is also open and free for the public. It is now set up at at the Venice Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill in BGC, Taguig City. After which will appear in other malls so it would be accessible to more people.