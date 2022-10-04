DOH reports 1,347 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths

A health worker inoculates a homeless person with a COVID-19 booster shot along Scout Santiago Street in Quezon City on September 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,347 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,957,112.

Of the newly reported infections, 547 are from Metro Manila.

Thirty-six new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 63,078.

Active cases stood at 26,792, while the number of those who recovered from the illness climbed to 3,867,242.

The positivity rate from October 2 to 3 is 14.4 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, an average of 2,288 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

This is the sixth straight week that reported weekly cases were below 20,000, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

As of Oct. 2, more than 73.1 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 19.7 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.9 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Last week, the DOH said 13 out of 17 local government units in Metro Manila were under "moderate risk" for COVID-19.

Six out of 17 areas in Metro Manila also saw an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19, it added.

The country may experience 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of the year, an expert said Monday.

This comes as the government dropped outdoor mask mandate, and amid the high levels of mobility and the presence of coronavirus variants.

