A child receives a COVID-19 vaccine during the PinasLakas campaign in Scout Santiago St. in Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A quarter of the country's eligible population have received their first COVID-19 booster shot, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, some 19.7 million Filipinos have received their additional jab, including the 3.2 million individuals who were vaccinated under the "PinasLakas" campaign.

"Ngayon, ang cumulative accomplishments natin sa lahat ng nagpapa-first booster shot sa buong bansa is at 19.7 million. This is equating to around 25 percent of all eligible population," she said in a press briefing.

(Our cumulative accomplishment is 19.7 million have received their first booster shot nationwide.)

To reach the 30 percent target before Oct. 8, which marks the first 100 days of the Marcos administration, Vergeire said government still has to administer 3.6 million booster jabs.

Meanwhile, some 6.8 million or 78.5 percent of the eligible senior citizens have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Under the "PinasLakas" campaign, health authorities have inoculated over 42,000 senior citizens.

Vergeire disclosed the agency is considering giving incentives to local government units with high vaccination rates.

"Inaantay lang natin maaprubahan ang ating budget na naisumite that we can use para po dito sa ating granting of incentives to our local governments who are having high performance in their coverage for first booster and also for their senior citizens," she said.

(We are just waiting for the approval of the budget we submitted so that we can use it for the granting of incentives.)

The Philippines rolled out its vaccination program against COVID-19 in March 2021, more than a year after it logged its first coronavirus case.

To date, almost 73.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.