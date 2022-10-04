

MANILA — Authorities caught 4 Vietnamese fishermen illegally fishing off Pag-asa Island, in Kalayaan, Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday.

The PCG said they caught the men using sodium cyanide to catch fish.

The PCG, Philippine Navy, and Philippine National Police Maritime Group also intercepted the foreigners' fishing vessel, a small boat equipped with a compressor.

The 4 fishermen remain in government custody for violating the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Meanwhile, the PCG said it saved a Filipino fisherman whose boat ran out of gas near Tamban Shoal.

According to a statement, the BRP Malapascua rescued 60-year-old Wagnil Nukil of Tawi-Tawi after his banca ran out of gas, causing him to be separated from his fishing companions.

Nukil was brought to Buliluyan Port, and has since been transferred to Bataraza town in Palawan, where he was given medical attention.