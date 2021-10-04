Presidential Spokesperson Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Aug. 24, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said coronavirus vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility was meant to assuage the "guilty conscience" of rich nations that cornered the bulk of COVID-19 shots.

Roque said developed countries that donate shots to COVAX had secured about 80 percent of the global vaccine supply.

"Ang COVAX, voluntary, feel-good ng mga mayayamang bansa dahil mino-monopolize nila ang supply ng vaccine," he said in a press briefing. "At dahil nga kinakailangang iaddress ang guilty conscience, 'Mamigay tayo ng konti sa mga mahihirap na bansa.'"

(COVAX is voluntary, feel-good for rich countries because they have monopolized the vaccine supply. And because they want to address their guilty conscience, they said, "Let give some to poor countries.)

COVAX has delivered at least 19.6 million coronavirus vaccine doses to the Philippines as of Oct. 3. This represents about 25 percent of the country's total vaccine supply, according to ABS-CBN's tally.

"Hindi po yan ang solusyon sa pandemiya dahil sinasabi ng WHO na no one is safe until all of us is safe... Kinakailangan lahat magkaroon ng bakuna," Roque said of COVAX.

(That is not the solution to the pandemic because the World Health Organization says no one is safe until all of us is safe. All must have vaccines.)

Roque said government nominated him to the International Law Commission to push for a treaty that will recognize the legal obligation of all countries for equal access to vaccines.

"Binabalita ko naman po na dahil tayo lang po ang tumakbo sa ganitong plataporma halos lahat ng bansa na kinausap natin ay sumusuporta sa ating inisyatibo," he said.

(Because we are the only one running on this platform, almost all countries we talked to support our initiative.)

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has immunized only about 21.7 million of its 109 million people. This represents about around 28 percent of the target population, vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

"Kapag binabato tayo ng kalaban na palpak tayo, hindi ba nila alam na ang ibang mahihirap ding bansa eh nasa 2 percent pa lang ng mga bakuna, samantalang ang mga mayayamang bansa nag-uusap na tungkol sa kanilang mga booster shot?" Roque said.

(When foes say we failed, do they not know that other poor countries have vaccinated just 2 percent, while reach countries are already talking about booster shots?)

"Hindi ba ho yan isang napakalaking accomplishment?" he added.

(Is that not a huge accomplishment?)

The Philippines has tallied some 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 38,768 deaths.

Authorities are preparing for the vaccination of the general adult population and 12- to 17-year-olds this month.