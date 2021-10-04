Essential workers residing in Magalong, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Sept. 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP/File

MANILA — The Philippines is planning to buy up to 100 million COVID-19 shots next year, an official leading the effort said on Monday.

Authorities are in talks with 4 drug manufacturers for this target procurement, said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

"Ang bibilhin po natin is more or less 90 to 100 million doses," he said in a press briefing.

(We will buy more or less 90 to 100 million doses.)

Government this week will sign a contract with Johnson&Johnson for 6 million shots of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in January 2022, said Galvez.

The Philippines has administered some 46.2 million vaccine doses. At least 21.7 million people or about 28 percent of the target population are now fully inoculated, said Galvez, who heads the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Authorities are preparing for the vaccination of the general adult population and 12- to 17-year-olds this month.

The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, has tallied some 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 38,768 deaths.